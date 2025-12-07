Aamir Khan says superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is on the cards: “We'll go through the narration”

During the promotions of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan openly admitted that he is in talks with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film. It was later revealed that the film in discussion is a big-budget superhero actioner and is supposed to hit the floors in 2026. However, rumours surfaced about the project being cancelled, just after the disappointing box office performance of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, in which Aamir Khan did a cameo. And now, Aamir Khan himself has rubbished all the speculations and shared a fresh update on the film.

Aamir Khan shares an exciting update on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan was asked about an update on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Responding to the same, Mr. Perfectionist confirmed that the film is in the pipeline and he is soon going to hear the full narration. He said, "Lokesh and I are supposed to meet... I think last month we spoke and he said he's coming to Bombay at some point... We'll go through the narration.. So yeah…as of now, it's on the cards…”

Aamir Khan reveals whether he will stick to his promise of doing one film a year

Furthermore, when he was quizzed whether he would keep his promise of doing one film a year, Aamir smiled and said, “See, my intention is to do one film a year. In fact, my emotion is also to do one film a year. But wo hoti nahi hai yaar. I don't know what to do. You know, by the time I like something and by the time we work on it…so yeah…I did say I'll try doing one film a year… I'll try, I'll try.”

He concluded by saying, “I can't do a film if I don't like it (script). I'll try.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan did a guest appearance in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Although his character didn't receive the kind of reception one would expect from a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, fans are still hyped for Aamir's collaboration with the Tamil filmmaker. The final call on the film is expected to be made soon, once Aamir gets fully satisfied with the script.

