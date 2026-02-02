Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh's home, What's cooking?

Rumours are circulating that Arijit Singh's last playback songs will feature in the movies O'Romeo and Battle of Glawan. This news has sent fans into a frenzy, as the singer is reportedly wrapping up his playback career to focus on his directorial ventures. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh's hometown, Jiaganj to discuss AKP Productions' upcoming film, Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, releasing on May 1st.

The film promises to be a gentle, heartfelt romance, and Aamir's visit suggests they're keen on collaborating with Arijit. With Arijit focusing on his new passion, fans can expect some amazing music and visuals in the future.

Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27th, citing a desire to focus on Indian classical music and personal projects. His last songs include "Maatrubhumi" from Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan and "Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The" from O'Romeo. Despite retiring, he'll complete pending projects, and fans can expect more releases this year.

