Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognizable as he gets clicked carrying a heavy bag in Mumbai: WATCH

Aashiqui has always been a major pop culture phenomenon in Bollywood, with its iconic songs still living on in people’s playlists. As the film remains a fan favorite, its protagonist, Rahul Roy, was recently spotted in Versova, Mumbai, looking unrecognizable yet still retaining his charm.

WATCH: Aashiqui’s Rahul Roy gets papped in Versova

In a candid moment from Mumbai, Rahul Roy was seen making his way through Versova with a backpack and heavy luggage. The actor, sporting long hair, looked completely different from his earlier appearance. He was dressed in a cream-colored T-shirt paired with denim jeans.

Here’s the video:

For those unaware, Rahul Roy played the lead role in the popular 1990 film Aashiqui . Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the musical romantic drama follows the story of Rahul and Anu, who meet by chance at a police station and fall in love while navigating personal challenges.

With Rahul being a struggling musician, his romance with Anu faces several obstacles, eventually leading them to run away together. However, with her newfound freedom, Anu aspires to build a career in modeling, while Rahul strives to establish himself as a singer. As ego clashes arise between them, the story explores whether the couple can overcome their differences and reconcile.

Starring Anu Aggarwal as the female lead, the film also features Deepak Tijori, Avtar Gill, Tom Alter, Reema Lagoo, Homi Wadia, Mushtaq Khan, and Javed Khan in key roles. The film was produced by Gulshan Kumar under the banner of Super Cassettes Industries Limited (now T-Series Films), with the screenplay written by Robin Bhatt and Akash Khurana.

The music for Aashiqui was composed by Nadeem–Shravan, with cinematography by Pravin Bhatt and editing by Dimpy Bahl.

In 2013, the film received a spiritual sequel titled Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Rahul Roy’s work front

Rahul Roy was last seen in a supporting role in the 2023 film Agra. The psychological drama was co-written and directed by Kanu Behl and starred Mohit Agarwal and Priyanka Bose in lead roles. It was released in Indian theatres on November 14, 2025.

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