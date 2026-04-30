Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy opens up on money struggles, claps back at trolls mocking his music video: ‘You cannot break me’

Once a heartthrob of many, actor Rahul Roy’s life has taken a massive turn. The actor who was once a national crush after his debut with Aashiqui is now struggling to make ends meet. Days ago, when he dropped a music video romancing a content creator on multiple Bollywood songs, including tracks from his first film, the internet went into a frenzy. Now, Roy reacted to the trolling and opened up about financial struggles. Read on!

Rahul Roy reacts to trolls mocking his music video

The OG Aashiqui star is not holding back this time. Rahul Roy has found himself in the centre of online discussions and trolling after appearing in a video with a woman named Dr. Vanita Ghadhage. The senior Bollywood actor was subjected to unkind comments and mocking by a certain section of online users.

However, he decided to set the record straight by clapping back at people mocking his hustle. Taking to his Instagram handle, Roy penned that he does his work with honesty and modesty.

Opening up about his financial struggles after suffering a brain stroke, Rahul shared, “I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened.”

After the music video spread like wildfire, some questioned why an actor of such stature had to resort to such collaborations. Responding to it, he added, “If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases.”

Take a look at his post:

The artist further stated that he is earning money through hard work and not by mocking others. Moreover, after the stroke, it’s important for him to stay active. Hence, he wants to work for as long as he can.

“It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” the actor concluded.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 7 Must-watch horror comedy films on OTT: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 to Munjya, Roohi