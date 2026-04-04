Abhishek Bachchan reveals if he was jealous of Aishwarya Rai’s success, admits pressure to fill dad Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes

Abhishek Bachchan paved his own path in the industry despite being the son of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In an interview with Lilly Singh, he admits to feeling the pressure of filling the shoes of his dad. The Housefull 5 star also reacted to being insecure of wife Aishwarya Rai’s success. Read on!

Is Abhishek Bachchan insecure about Aishwarya Rai’s success?

During the interview, Abhishek Bachchan revealed whether he feels insecure surrounded by successful people, including his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Speaking his mind, Junior Bachchan expressed that when his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, got married, his mother was a much bigger star than his father.

“So, it was not an unnatural thing. I wasn’t brought up to think that you have to be the dominant one; it was always about partnership,” he explained. Talking about his relationship with Aishwarya, Abhishek stated that he has known her from the start of his career.

Back when they worked together, they weren’t in a relationship then, but were more like buddies. But when they came together, it was always about partnership. “It was never, ‘I am going to bring the food, and you take care of the house.’ It’s not even discussed; it flows very naturally,” shared Abhishek.

He expressed that it comes from a severe ego. Explaining further, the Ghoomer actor said, “I don’t want to be in a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something because I need to feel more of a man about myself. Thankfully, my wife is not somebody who thinks like that either.”

Having said that, Abhishek did admit that he is terrified to walk on the red carpet with his wife. “It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying,” he said, adding that while she is a professional at it, he’s very awkward and “like a block of wood.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

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