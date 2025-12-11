Abhishek Bachchan reveals whether his divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan affect Aaradhya: “She has distinct opinions which we…”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for over 18 years. The power couple has a daughter, Aaradhya. Though the stars don't bother about the baseless divorce rumors online, but do they affect Aaradhya when she browses? In a recent conversation with Peepingmoon, Abhishek shed light on the same and revealed that his wife has instilled great respect for the film industry in Aaradhya and she doesn't believe in anything she reads on the internet.

The actor said, “I don't think she (Aaradhya) does that. I don't think that is what interests her, and she won't believe anything that she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest with the family. So, we are never in a position where anyone needs to question anybody.” Jr. Bachchan further stated that Aaradhya doesn't even use a phone much. “She is 14 years old, and she doesn't have a phone. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother's phone, and that's something we had decided a long time ago.”

Highlighting his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upbringing, Abhishek said, “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given this to us.” The Guru actor concluded the conversation by adding, “She has an opinion. She is a very sure teenager. She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The actor won immense praise for his performance. He is gearing up to play a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer big-ticket entertainer, King.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reveal how their parents keep calling them for OTPs: “They don't even wait for me to…”