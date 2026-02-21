Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma braves public judgement with partner Pratibha Ranta in psychological drama, watch

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Konkona Sen Sharma is returning to tell a compelling story about a celebrated doctor whose life takes a tragic turn when she’s accused of s*xual misconduct at her workplace. Amid the mental turmoil, her personal life comes to a crossroads when even her partner questions her integrity. The compelling trailer of Anubhuti Kashyap’s psychological drama, Accused, just dropped. Take a look!

Accused trailer out

Director Anubhuti Kashyap brings a haunting new drama that showcases an acclaimed doctor, Dr. Geetika Sen (played by Konkona Sen Sharma), fighting public judgment after allegations of s*xual misconduct at her workplace surface. The 1-minute 56-second clip showcases her reputation falling apart after an anonymous co-worker labels her a s*xual predator.

As the judgment and public scrutiny intensifies, her marriage with Dr. Meera (played by Pratibha Ranta) is put through test. While Sen Sharma figures out ways to clear her name and tell her part of the story, digging deep to find the mastermind behind the chaos, she also has to brave through the uncomfortable questions raised by her partner about her character.

Check out the trailer below:

Geetika and Meera are living their best lives, dancing their way into adopting a child, when an anonymous message to the HR turns their lives upside down. The trailer reflects the intense emotions of the accused, who at some point feels helpless and hopeless. With her partner also doubting her side of the story based on allegations of cheating, whether the respected surgeon and gynaecologist succeeds in turning the tide in her favor, forms the crux of the story.

To know what happens next in this high-octane drama thriller, the audience will have to wait till February 27, 2026, when the movie makes its way to Netflix. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

