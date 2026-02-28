Accused Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta’s psychological drama

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse.

After dropping an intriguing trailer, director Anubhuti Kashyap has finally served this psychological drama to the audience. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. But before you watch Dr. Geetika Sen (played by Konkona Sen Sharma) protect her dignity, take a look at these X (formerly Twitter) reviews.

Accused Twitter Review

In Accused, a respected surgeon and gynaecologist fights to protect her reputation and tell her part of the story after allegations of s*xual misconduct at her workplace surface. While dealing with the judgmental stares and glares of her employees and colleagues, she also has to brave through the uncomfortable questions raised by her partner, Dr. Meera (played by Pratibha Ranta).

After watching the intense film, a user on the micro-blogging site expressed, “A different plot, fresh treatment, and quite engaging. Good performances by #KonkonaSenSharma and #pratibharanta. Homosexuality has been treated with respect and the message at the end is powerful. Surely a One Time Watch.”

In their review of the movie, another cinebuff penned, “This is such a good film where I have seen some good relationships and a few thrilling moments which made me watch with curiosity while carrying emotional intelligence #AccusedOnNetflix #Accused @anubhuti_k such good writing. Please do watch everyone.”

Many took to social media to express their two cents on the movie. While some titled it a good watch, many were impressed with the performance of Laapataa Ladies fame, Pratibha Ranta. Having said that, there were others who had their reservations about the film’s writing and storytelling.

Take a look at the reviews:

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She also starred in the web series, Search: The Naina Murder Case.

As for Pratibha Ranta, she featured in Heeramandi after her award-winning film, Laapataa Ladies. She will be next seen in Nikkhil Advani’s period drama TV series, The Revolutionaries.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

