Adel Sajan: 'Real estate isn’t just about building properties, it’s about shaping lifestyles'

1 - Danube 3.0 marks a new era for the company. In your own words, what does Danube 3.0 stand for, and how will customers feel the shift in the way you design, build, and deliver your projects?

Danube 3.0 marks the next chapter of our journey - a bold vision to transform the way we live, work, and experience everyday life. It’s not just about expanding our footprint or launching new projects; it’s about reimagining business, design, and community engagement from the ground up. We are redefining how buildings are conceived and experienced, and ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ was one of our first steps in this direction, featuring elements such as a sky pool and a clubhouse, alongside more than 35 other world-class amenities, in a commercial tower.

At its core, Danube 3.0 represents a tech-driven evolution of Danube Group. We are creating next-generation customer experiences powered by AI, VR, advanced digital apps, faster commission processes, and forward-looking projects. This is about taking the company to new heights by seamlessly integrating innovation, digital transformation, and a sharp focus on addressing the evolving demands of Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.

2 - You’ve become deeply involved in the design language of every new project from layouts to amenities to the overall experience. What made design such a personal priority for you?

Design has always been more than aesthetics for me - it’s about the way people experience their spaces and how those spaces impact their lives. Early in my journey, I realized that even the best locations or materials don’t create lasting value if the design doesn’t truly serve the people living or working there.

That’s why I became personally involved in every project, from layouts to amenities to the overall experience. For me, design is a language that communicates comfort, convenience, and aspiration. It’s about creating environments that feel intuitive, inspiring, and future-ready. When every detail is thoughtfully designed, it transforms a building from just a structure into a living, breathing experience for the community.

Ultimately, my focus on design reflects my belief that real estate isn’t just about building properties - it’s about shaping lifestyles, creating memories, and delivering a sense of pride and joy to the people who call our projects home.

3 – Shahrukhz By Danube is now one of Dubai’s most talked-about commercial landmarks, selling out in record time and carrying Shah Rukh Khan and Danube’s name. How did you balance visionary branding with real estate strategy, and what did you learn from this unprecedented response?

‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ was about creating more than a building - it was about delivering an experience that connects with people. Partnering with Shah Rukh Khan brought global appeal, but every decision was grounded in real estate fundamentals like design, location, and value. The overwhelming response showed that when vision, innovation, and strategy come together, people embrace not just a property, but the story and experience behind it.

4 - Danube Properties has grown at an impressive pace. What’s been the main driver behind this success?

Our growth has been driven by a clear and focused formula: deep market understanding, true affordability through our 1% payment plan, providing highly bespoke fully furnished apartments, an unmatched range of in-building amenities, and a customer experience that truly delivers resort-style living. Early on, we identified a strong demand for high-quality homes that are genuinely affordable and backed by trust and timely delivery. By combining flexible payment plans with world-class amenities under one roof and a strong track record of on-time project delivery, we have been able to scale rapidly without compromising control or consistency. Technology enables us to move faster, optimize costs, and make smarter decisions, while the Danube Group’s long-standing credibility ensures reliability and operational efficiency. Ultimately, our success comes down to putting the customer first and consistently delivering on our promises.

5 - Looking back at your journey from learning the business on the ground to leading a multi-vertical conglomerate, what was the single biggest mindset shift you had to make to redefine what success meant for you personally?

Early in my journey, I learned every detail of the business on the ground, which taught me discipline, resilience, and operational excellence. However, as we grew into a multi-vertical conglomerate, I realized that true success isn’t just about scaling businesses - it’s about inspiring teams, innovating relentlessly, and creating value that lasts beyond my own time. That shift - from transactional thinking to transformational impact - has completely redefined how I approach every decision and every project today.