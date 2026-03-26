Aditya Dhar breaks silence on backlash for Dhurandhar’s AI photo, calls it ‘fabricated image intended to create mischief’

Amid the raging positive reviews of Dhurandhar The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar got into a soup. Recently, the team got embroiled into a controversy. The people who blamed them also demanded an apology and the removal of the content. Now, Dhar released a statement clarifying that the problematic content is AI-generated and not part of the film. Read on!

Aditya Dhar breaks silence on backlash for Dhurandhar’s AI photo

Aditya Dhar took to social media and issued a strong statement after a complaint was filed against him. The complaint mentioned that Ranveer Singh was seen smoking while wearing a specific headgear, which hurt the sentiments of a social group. Sharing his stand on the matter, the filmmaker mentioned that he is aware that “certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge helmer further highlighted that the fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat in a hurtful manner. “This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” Aditya opined.

In the note, he underscored his respect for the said group, adding that the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Hence, any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.

Concluding his statement, the ace director urged the audiences to “rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Dhurandhar The Revenge’s success

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has been positively reviewed by many stars. But Vicky Kaushal didn’t get the chance to enjoy the film on the big screen. However, he recently expressed his excitement and eagerness to watch the movie as soon as possible. While talking to IANS, the Masaan actor divulged that he is very happy to see how Dhurandhar is doing.

Vicky further expressed, “I loved the first part; I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya Dhar is a great filmmaker. He got a great cast together. And I'm so happy that everyone is receiving so much love for the film, and I can’t wait to catch this as soon as I return to Bombay.”

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