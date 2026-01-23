Aditya Dhar drops major hint about teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: “Teaser will be out…”

Dhurandhar’s end-credit scene served as an official announcement of its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2. Since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting for a peek into Aditya Dhar’s second creation. Well, the director has finally hinted at when the teaser for the most-anticipated actioner will be dropped. Check it out!

Aditya Dhar hints at Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser drop

After the box office-breaking success of Dhurandhar, all eyes are now on its sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar Part 2. People online have been flooding director Aditya Dhar with only one question: When will the teaser drop? Well, the filmmaker has finally responded to a fan's query.

Talking to his Instagram Stories, Dhar reposted a fan’s meme who playfully asked him, “Aditya Dhar mazak nahi, teaser jaldi.” Dhar was quick to react, saying, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” If rumors are to be believed, Dhurandhar Part 2’s teaser is expected to unveil on January 26, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day.

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar Part 2

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh nailed the character of undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Pakistan’s world of crime by pretending to be their ally, Hamza Ali Mazari. He managed to dodge many masterminds. One by one, he takes down the goons of the criminal and political underworld, but some more people need to be schooled.

Hence, he will be returning in Dhurandhar Part 2 to finally accomplish his mission and take down Bade Sahab. Another actor who stole the spotlight was Akshaye Khanna, who was seen portraying a character inspired by Rehman Dakait. But sadly, in Part 2, his character is limited to only a few flashback scenes. Having said that, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun will be reprising their roles.

Some reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal will also be part of Dhurandhar Part 2. Rumors have it that the actor will return as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a character he played in Dhar’s National Award-winning film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. For the unknown, Part 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

