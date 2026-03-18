Aditya Dhar reacts to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge premieres being cancelled: “Tamil, Telugu shows will commence from…”

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally playing in cinemas. However, a lot of fans showed their disappointment as premieres got delayed in some properties while Kannada and Malayalam versions got cancelled. And now, Aditya Dhar and team Dhurandhar have reacted to the same while sharing a note on their social media handles.

The note reads, “To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language.”

It further gives an update on premiere shows across the nation. “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning. If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you,” reads the statement.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded a historic pre-sales for its premieres and Thursday opening day. The movie is looking for a Rs. 40 crore debut in paid premieres alone, which would be a milestone for upcoming Indian releases. The opening day, including premiers is expected to be over the Rs. 100 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 marks the return of the OG star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and others, along with some fresh faces.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Final Opening Day Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s film scripts history; Defeats Pathaan, Jawan & Stree 2 by a margin