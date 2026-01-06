Aditya Roy Kapur walked out of Mohit Suri's next film? Aashiqui 2 duo break silence

After the sensational success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri is working on his next project, which is again a musical romantic drama. Speculations were rife that the upcoming Mohit Suri film will star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, marking their reunion after Aashiqui 2 and Malang. Later on, rumors surfaced that the actor had walked out of the movie. Now, both Mohit and Aditya opened up on the same and revealed what's the truth behind all the ongoing chatter.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Mohit Suri quashed all the reports of reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur. The filmmaker said, “I meet Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaad Randhawa to play cricket. We hang out together.” He further asserted, “Aditya is a close friend of mine, but we haven't met for work at all. The script that I am working on is not even ready, and no discussions have happened on the same. The script that I am writing isn't for Aditya Roy Kapur. I will reveal everything once my script and cast is in place.”

The Night Manager actor also shed light on the same and revealed, “The only place Mohit and I have been meeting is on the cricket field where I've been getting him clean bowled! So, no role is going to be coming my way from there. The news of me opting out of his film is totally false.”

For the unversed, Mohit Suri is currently among the most-demanded directors in Hindi cinema. His film, Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was a huge blockbuster, making a sum of more than Rs. 500 crore at the worldwide box office. His next film will be bankrolled by Akshaye Widhani, who also backed Saiyaara. As Suri himself said, the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Once that gets finished, the casting will begin. It will be interesting to see who will star in the upcoming musical romance.

