After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi gears up for the release of his next film, Gunmaaster G9 out on November 27

After the massive opening of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is all set for his next film. Emraan will be seen along with Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming action-romance Gunmaaster G9, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film promises a blend of romance, high-octane action and music.

Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt reunite

The project brings together Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt nearly two decades after their earlier films. The reunion marks another association between the trio.

Emraan Hashmi posted about the film on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart. #G9 #Gunmaaster Produced by @deepakmukut @hunarmukut @sangeetaahirofficial Presented by @sohamrockstrent Pvt Ltd Directed by @aditya_datt"

Check out his post below:



About the film Gunmaaster G9

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Gunmaaster G9 is a production of SRE Studio LLP. With its lead cast and reunion of familiar creative forces, the film is now gearing up for its November 2026 release.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi electrifies the screen and saves the sequel; Puran Gabbi, take a bow