After breakup with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria is now dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Here’s what we know

Aditya Roy Kapur has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry for a few years now, often making headlines for his personal life. Now, it appears that the actor may be dating Tara Sutaria, making them the newest celebrity couple in town.

Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria dating each other?

According to a report by Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria are currently seeing each other. The duo reportedly started dating after the actress parted ways with Veer Pahariya. However, this claim is based solely on reports, and neither Aditya nor Tara has reacted to it so far.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya , who were believed to be going strong, found themselves at the centre of controversy late last year following viral clips from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. During the event, Tara shared a friendly moment with the singer on stage, which quickly became a talking point online.

As the moment went viral, many netizens pointed out Veer’s apparent discomfort at the event, leading to further speculation. While the actors initially dismissed the rumours, the duo soon parted ways and eventually ended their relationship. However, neither of them has spoken about it since.

Earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur was also linked to Ananya Panday. The two are said to have dated for a while before parting ways in 2024. Later, Kapur was reportedly seeing a Goa-based model.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria’s work front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the lead role in Metro... In Dino. The musical romantic drama, written and directed by Anurag Basu, serves as a spiritual sequel to his 2007 anthology film Life in a... Metro.

Apart from Aditya, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and others in key roles. Looking ahead, the actor will headline the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Created by Raj & DK and Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, the dark epic show will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the co-lead.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria will appear in a key role in Yash’s upcoming Kannada-English bilingual film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor recalls how industry turned its back on his father Surinder Kapoor after box office failure: 'He was in tears'