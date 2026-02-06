After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Badhaai Ho director’s next? Here’s what we know

Even before Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 is served to the audience, the actors have been handed over another exciting project to collaborate on. According to a report by Variety India, the actors will be starring in director Amit Sharma's next romantic comedy. Read on for more details.

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to next star in a rom-com

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped Cocktail 2 along with Kriti Sanon. Seems like Shahid and Rashmika enjoyed working together. Hence, they decided to work together again. As reported, the two stars are ready to join hands with Amit Sharma for his untitled romantic comedy.

According to the publication, Sharma’s next is expected to showcase romance and comedy in equal measures. Moreover, the on-screen dynamic of the actors is expected to be more personal, emotional, and layered. While the movie will be helmed by Sharma, known for directing films like Maidaan and Badhai Ho, it will be bankrolled by Sunir Kheterpal under The Vermilion World banner in association with Jio Studios. Seems like Shahid and Rashmika will start filming for their next project in August-September 2026, after winding up whatever they have in hand right now.

Talking about Shahid and Rashmika’s Cocktail 2, the movie is yet another romantic comedy, helmed by Homi Adajania, co-starring Kriti Sanon. A couple of days ago, the filmmaker took to social media to announce the film’s wrap. Sharing some fun glimpses of the celebration, he expressed, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”

Take a look at his post:

Since the team has officially finished filming the movie, it’s speculated that it will hit cinemas by September this year. Having said that, the makers haven’t released any official confirmations yet.

Currently, Shahid is eyeing the big screen debut of his action-thriller, O’ Romeo, starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. The Vishal Bhardwaj movie is scheduled to release on February 13, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Update: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer wraps filming; director calls it ‘special’