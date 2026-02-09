Prakash Raj on rumors of him exiting Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: "I am not aware..."

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit, allegedly following creative differences on set. Neither the actor nor the makers have officially addressed the development. Prakash Raj was earlier announced as an important part of the cast, and his association with the Prabhas-starrer had generated considerable excitement among fans.



Did Prakash Raj exit from the film Spirit? Actor dismisses rumors



According to OTTplay, tensions reportedly arose during filming after disagreements over the interpretation and execution of a particular scene. Sources claim the exchange escalated into friction between Prakash Raj and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, eventually leading to the actor stepping away from the project. Additional speculation suggests that on-set issues and differences in working approach may have contributed to the fallout.

However now, Hindustan Times has reported that Prakash Raj is still very much a part of the Prabhas starrer. The actor said in an official statement, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it.”



Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit



Spirit has already seen multiple casting changes prior to this development. The makers had initially considered Deepika Padukone for the female lead, but she reportedly exited the project following disagreements over remuneration and work schedules. Triptii Dimri was later brought on board opposite Prabhas.



About the film Spirit



Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit remains one of the most talked-about pan-world projects, promising scale, intensity, and bold storytelling despite the ongoing speculation surrounding its cast. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027, and its first-look poster, unveiled on the new year drew massive attention for its intense visuals. The cast also includes Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana in supporting roles.



Prakash Raj's work front



Meanwhile, Prakash Raj will next be seen in Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and is also part of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan. Reports further suggest that he may play a significant role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

