After Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominance, is Aditya Dhar working on Dhurandhar 3? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar hinted at Part 2 when the end credits rolled out. Hence, when Dhurandhar The Revenge was released, fans waited till the last frame to see if Aditya Dhar had another surprise coming soon. Several visuals circulated online also suggest that Dhurandhar Part 3 is in the offing and is set to release on June 14, 2026. Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that Dhurandhar 3 is not in the works. Read on!

Dhurandhar 3 not in production

Despite being nearly 4-hours long, Dhurandhar The Revenge managed to pull the audience to cinemas and kept them entertained till the last frame. Rumors suggested that just like Dhurandhar Part 1, Part 2 also hints at a new movie waiting for the viewers. Soon, an image started circulating online that mentioned that Dhurandhar The Final Chapter is coming on June 14, 2026.

The speculations left many wondering if they missed the crucial information in the end credits and whether Dhurandhar 3 is in the offing. Now, Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director of the film, cleared the air. In a conversation with Zoom, he clarified, “Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai. (Nothing of this sort is happening. There are many rumors).” Having said that, he added that if there’s any truth to the rumors, he would address it on social media.

The audience started believing the fabricated images when Aditya Dhar asked the audience not to leave their seats till the end credits rolled out. In his open letter to the audience, the filmmaker stated, “Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.” He also called out any piracy attempts and urged cinemagoers not to circulate spoilers after watching the film. “Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt,” Dhar wrote in his note.

For the unknown, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. The second instalment of the two-part film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

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