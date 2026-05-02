After Patralekhaa, Swara Bhasker claps back at trolls shaming her for not losing weight post childbirth: 'Women's bodies have more purpose...'

Swara Bhasker is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has decided to troll the trollers, shaming her for not losing pregnancy weight even after 2.5 years of delivering her daughter. Fed up with all the negativity and women being subjected to such judgment, the Tanu Weds Manu actress decided to speak her mind. Read on!

Swara Bhasker reacts to being body shamed for not losing pregnancy weight

A slight change in the appearance of an actress attracts a lot of judgment and hate. If an actress has delivered a baby, she is expected to look exactly the way she was before. Tired of being shamed for carrying postpartum weight, Swara Bhasker called out the trollers in her Instagram post.

Sharing an after-before picture of herself, the diva stated that it’s bizarre how much rage and anger she has encountered in the last few years because she refuses to lose the weight on the timeline of strangers online. “Women’s bodies have more purpose than sexualisation and being hangers for glamour,” she exclaimed.

The Raanjhanaa actress mentioned that after having a baby 2.5 years ago, she chose ‘not to bounce back’, for reasons important for her. Even though she does miss her old life and body, parenting the child has now taken centre stage.

“Mindlessly keep idealising our younger, thinner selves- to force our bodies to bounce back or here and there and fit into versions of your past that are gone, is a kind of cruelty,” Swara noted.

Check out her post below:

She further underscored that the constant pressure to look desirable for the camera, the internet, or strangers is nasty. “This incessant shaming of women for carrying postpartum weight, the judgment of women for not losing or not wanting to lose weight it is both unintelligent and nasty. It’s nobody’s business,” she further opined.

In her long note, Bhasker addressed the people who insist her on losing weight because she is an actor. Speaking her mind, she wrote that weight and acting ability have zero correlation.

“Don’t fall into the good looks are essential for actors' trap. They are not. Craft and ability are important to be a good actor. Most of the best actors this country has produced were never conventionally good-looking,” she concluded. Earlier, actress and producer Patralekhaa opened up after people commented on her post-pregnancy weight gain.

ALSO READ: Patralekhaa slams body-shamers over her post-pregnancy weight gain: ‘I have not eaten a mountain’