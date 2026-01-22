After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 banned in Gulf countries including the UAE

After much waiting, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is all set to make its theatrical debut on January 23, 2026. But seems like the audience living in some Gulf countries won’t be able to watch the war film on big screens. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Anurag Singh's actioner won’t be released in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries

Ahead of the release of Border 2, disheartening news for Bollywood fans in Gulf countries broke the internet. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama that the upcoming movie won’t be released in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Sharing the reason behind it, the source revealed, “By now, it's given that films which are perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. Yet, the team of Border 2 did attempt, and sadly, their attempts proved futile.” Tomorrow, January 23, 2026, the movie will make its worldwide debut, and the makers are hoping that the movie gets a nod from these countries. However, the possibilities of this happening are rare.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster movie Dhurandhar wasn’t allowed to release in cinemas in the same belt. Having said that, the Border 2 team isn’t losing sleep over this issue. “They are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with the moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections,” said the insider close to the film, adding that the ban on Dhurandhar in the UAE/GCC belt didn’t stop the movie from being the greatest of all time. Hence, the Border 2 team is hoping to go the same way.

The advance booking for Border 2 has been live for three days, and the tickets are selling at a fast pace. Till January 22 afternoon, the film sold around 60K tickets at the two national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). Led by Sunny, the action-drama film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and many others.

