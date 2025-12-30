After Ranveer Singh’s exit, Hrithik Roshan eyed for lead in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? REPORT

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, especially after we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh has pushed the project indefinitely. However, it now appears that the makers are eyeing Hrithik Roshan for the lead role.

Is Hrithik Roshan in talks to headline Don 3?

According to a report by Filmfare, the makers of Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, are planning to rope in Hrithik Roshan as the new face of the franchise. A source reportedly revealed that following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it remains unclear whether Roshan will ultimately take up the part.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, it would be interesting to see Hrithik step into the role of the iconic gangster after legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Interestingly, in Don 2, Hrithik Roshan made a cameo appearance in a crucial scene in which Shah Rukh Khan’s Don impersonates as Hrithik.

More about the Don franchise

For those unaware, Don was originally released in 1978, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Written by the Salim–Javed duo, the film became a phenomenal success and remains an irreplaceable part of Indian cinema history. Its popularity also led to multiple remakes in different languages.

Years later, Farhan Akhtar reimagined the story with a fresh narrative twist in Don (2006), starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor later reprised his role in the sequel, Don 2 (2011).

A few years ago, the makers unveiled a new promo announcing Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, following the success of Dhurandhar, the actor is reportedly not keen on stepping into another gangster film and is instead focusing on his next project, Pralay, with director Jai Mehta. The film is said to be a zombie thriller that follows a man’s struggle to save his family amid dire circumstances.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is next expected to appear in Krrish 4, which he will also direct. Additionally, he has announced another project under the banner of Hombale Films.

