After Salman Khan and Nayanthara, did Anil Kapoor and Arvind Swamy join Vamshi Paidipally’s actioner? Find out

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Salman Khan will be joining forces with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju to come up with a massy actioner. Recently, the news was confirmed by the team. We also reported that Nayanthara will be joining the team, and the same was later confirmed. Now, reports suggest that Anil Kapoor and Arvind Swamy have come on board the ambitious project, tentatively titled SVC63. Read on!

Have Anil Kapoor and Arvind Swamy joined Salman Khan’s SVC63?

While Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, the buzz around his next with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju is gaining momentum. On March 30, 2026, Salman confirmed their collaboration by dropping a picture with the filmmaker.

A day later, they announced that Nayanthara will be starring opposite the Bollywood actor in the high-stakes action-thriller film. Now, a report by Box Office Worldwide mentioned that Anil Kapoor and Arvind Swamy are going to be part of the film, tentatively titled SVC63. Having said that, the film’s team is yet to confirm the report.

What we know about SVC63

We had earlier reported that the big-budget movie will feature an impressive ensemble cast from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. A source told Pinkvilla, “Salman loved the script and the commercial ingredients it brings to the table. It’s a high-octane action thriller with a strong emotional core. Vamshi Paidipally is planning to present Salman Khan in a completely new avatar with a distinct look, which is something that excited him instantly.”

While Salman confirmed filming the movie this month, Mid-Day stated it will kick off on April 14 this year. Apparently, the makers are eyeing a 2027 theatrical release. An insider close to the development told us that the project is designed as a large-scale theatrical spectacle with a strong pan-India appeal. “The shoot is scheduled to begin in April, and the makers are aiming for a big-screen release in 2027,” they confirmed.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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