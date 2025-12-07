After Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal breaks silence on wedding called off and cheating rumors: ‘I have decided to move on’

Music composer Palash Muchhal has issued a detailed statement after Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana confirmed that their wedding has been called off. Smriti addressed the speculation through her Instagram stories, saying, “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way.” The couple was scheduled to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Palash responds to cheating allegations and announces legal action

Shortly after Smriti Mandhana’s clarification, Palash Muchhal took to Instagram to break his silence on the cheating rumors circulating online. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumors about something which has been most sacred to me.”

Calling it the toughest phase of his life, he added, “I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs.”

Addressing the online speculation, Palash urged people to be responsible, saying, “I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

He also warned of legal consequences: “My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Here’s what happened on the wedding day

Smriti and Palash were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the day took an unexpected turn. Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health issue. Hours later, Palash was also admitted to the hospital, though he was discharged soon after.

Following the incident, both of them withdrew from social media. Smriti deleted all wedding and engagement-related posts, including her viral proposal video from the DY Patil Stadium. Palash made limited public appearances, once at the airport and later during a masked visit to an ashram in Vrindavan.

Rumors of a new wedding date, December 7, spread online, but Smriti’s brother clarified that the ceremony was “still on hold.” This added to the growing conversation around the couple’s status until Smriti finally confirmed that the wedding was cancelled.

