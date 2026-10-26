Ahaan Panday and Sharvari starrer titled Beparwah; Ali Abbas Zafar directorial to release on March 26, 2027

Yash Raj Films has officially announced the title of its upcoming romantic action-drama, Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The makers unveiled the title along with a teaser poster of the fresh on-screen pairing.

Beparwah marks Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s first collaboration

Beparwah brings Ahaan and Sharvari together on screen for the first time. The project marks an important milestone for Ahaan, who rose to prominence with the phenomenal success of Saiyaara. The actor’s next outing has already generated curiosity, with audiences eager to see how he explores a new genre and character.

Sharvari, meanwhile, has been steadily strengthening her position in Hindi cinema with projects such as Munjya and Vedaa. She was last seen in Alpha and is now gearing up for her upcoming film Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. With both actors coming together for a romantic action-drama, the film promises an exciting new pairing.

About Beparwah

The film also marks Ali Abbas Zafar’s reunion with YRF as the filmmaker previously collaborated with the banner on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both starring Salman Khan. The further details about the film remain undisclosed.

With Beparwah, Ali Abbas Zafar is set to explore the romantic action-drama space, bringing together romance and action in a project backed by Aditya Chopra. However, the makers have kept the storyline and details about the lead characters under wraps for now.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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