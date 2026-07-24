Ahaan Panday, Sharvari Wagh’s romantic actioner with Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol to release on March 26, 2027

After the massive success of his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is returning with yet another romantic saga. But this time, he will be joined by Main Vaapas Aaunga actor Sharvari Wagh. The makers recently announced that the awaited project is set to hit cinemas on March 26, 2027. Read on to know more about the project!

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s romantic film gets a release date

Yash Raj Films has officially picked a calendar date for their upcoming romantic drama. Producer Aditya Chopra has officially locked March 26, 2027, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend, for the theatrical release of director Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet-to-be titled entertainer.

At the helm of this mega-budget entertainer is Ali Abbas Zafar, a filmmaker known for directing projects like Bharat, Tandav, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and many other hits.

This project marks the reunion between Zafar and Chopra, serving as their fifth producer-director collaboration following massive hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

This romantic action drama is expected to push boundaries as a significant chunk of the film has been reportedly shot across picturesque and gritty backdrops in the United Kingdom.

Talking about its star-studded cast, the movie is headlined by Ahaan Panday as the male lead. Following his massive breakthrough with Saiyaara, he is taking a leap into the intense, territory. Reports suggest that Ahaan has undergone an impressive physical transformation to transform into a fierce action hero.

Sharing screen space as the female lead is the powerhouse performer Sharvari. After multiple movie releases, she is slated to play a pivotal role. Bobby Deol is back, and how! The actor brings his trademark intense screen presence to the ensemble, promising an explosive dynamic.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative is Aaishvary Thackeray who has been roped in to essay an antagonist, locking horns with Ahaan.

While plot details and the official title are currently kept tightly under wraps, the project is expected to be a high-stakes emotional rollercoaster blending romance with action.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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