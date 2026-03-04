Ahaan Panday undergoes shoulder surgery due to snowmobile accident post Saiyaara, says ‘No one realized…’

Ahaan Panday’s shot to fame will be spoken about for decades to come with his romance alongside Aneet Padda in Saiyaara which became a box office hit. The 2025 film was a successful debut for the star but the same was not the case for his body and he had to undergo a shoulder surgery following the film's release. Now the actor is opening up about the incident that led up to him being in a cast and the current state of his shoulder.

Post Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday undergoes surgery for shoulder subluxation

Sharing how he underwent major physical stress last year, the actor revealed to Esquire India, “I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time.” Choosing to remain tight-lipped at the time, the star focused on recovery and getting back into shape.

Ahaan Panday revealed that a few years ago, a snowmobile incident caused a shoulder subluxation which he fixed before working on his next project. His body went back to zero and the actor had to restart his routines from scratch.

“I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift,” he shared, about his journey following the procedure.

However, despite his major shot to fame, no one found out about his surgery and now that he's back on track to recovery, the actor is able to reveal the details to the world. He expressed his surprise, “I don’t know how nobody realised!” and that only a few dedicated fans were able to question his weight loss, asking about it to his fitness expert mother.

The 28-year-old is all set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next for which he has begun a rigorous training programme.

