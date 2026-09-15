Ahan Shetty to headline 1920: Cold Winter; Vikram Bhatt’s horror film to go on floors in December 2026

Ahan Shetty is set to take on a new and intriguing challenge with his upcoming film 1920: Cold Winter. The Border 2 actor was recently spotted at filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s office, sparking curiosity about their collaboration. Pinkvilla has learned that the meeting was in connection with the next instalment in the 1920 franchise, which will mark Ahan’s first foray into the horror genre.

Ahan Shetty to explore horror genre with Vikram Bhatt

Known for his strong association with horror cinema, Vikram Bhatt is set to collaborate with Ahan on the project. While details about the storyline and Ahan’s character are currently under wraps, the film is expected to present the actor in an altogether different avatar.

1920: Cold Winter to begin shooting in December

The film is currently gearing up for production and is expected to commence filming towards the end of 2026. A source close to the development revealed, "The film is set to go on floors towards the end of the year. Vikram Bhatt, who has been closely associated with the horror genre, will collaborate with Ahan for the first time on the project."

Ahan follows Border 2 success with a genre shift

The horror supernatural 1920: Cold Winter comes at an interesting point in Ahan Shetty’s career, following the tremendous response to Border 2.

About 1920: Cold Winter

Apart from Ahan Shetty, 1920: Cold Winter also stars Anya Singh according to Bollywood Hungama. This will mark as the second project for Ahan and Anya as they earlier worked together in Border 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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