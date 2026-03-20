Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara-Sidharth visit Manish Malhotra to offer condolences after his mother’s demise; VIDEO

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Celebrity designer and film producer Manish Malhotra lost his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra. The mother-son duo shared a close, wonderful relationship with several Bollywood celebrities. Hence, during these tough times, stars like Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others visit Manish’s home to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Bollywood celebs mourn the passing away of Manish Malhotra’s mother

After the demise of Manish Malhotra’s 94-year-old mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, on March 19, 2026, many B-town celebs rushed to the designer’s Mumbai residence to be by his side. Among them was Aishwarya Rai, who arrived with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

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In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, new parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen exiting Manish’s home after mourning the passing away of his mom. Malaika Arora joined them.

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Soon after, Ananya Panday came in her swanky white luxury car to offer her condolences to Manish during these testing times.

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Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, also made sure to support the grieving family. Hence, they arrived at the Malhotra house together.

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Veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon looked visibly upset as she entered Manish’s home.

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Several other stars, including Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, David Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anil Thadani, and Punit Malhotra, also came.

Manish and his family released a statement about the passing away of his mother. In the note, they stated, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love, and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”

The family also revealed that the cremation ceremony will be held on March 20, 2026, at 10 am at the Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. “We invite you to join us in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell. Om Shanti,” the statement read.

Pinkvilla offers heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

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