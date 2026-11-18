Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, the upcoming romantic revenge drama, is all set to hit the big screen on July 9, 2027. Directed by Shashaank Khaitaan, the film will mark the acting debuts of Sajid Nadiadwala’s son, Subhaan Nadiadwala, and Rohit Roy’s daughter, Airah.

Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin Release Date

The makers announced the film with a title video that offered an intriguing first glimpse into its world. The video captures an intimate moment between two lovers, but with a strikingly different treatment from conventional romantic films. The intense glimpse hints at a love story that promises to take an unpredictable turn, blending romance with elements of revenge.

Watch the glimpse here:

The film also marks a new production venture for Shashaank Khaitaan. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin is being made under 214 Entertainment, a production banner founded by Shashaank, Amit Chandrra, and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. Shashaank has also written and directed the project.

Amaal Mallik will compose the music and lend his voice to the songs, while Kunaal Vermaa has penned the lyrics.

The film marks the acting debut of Subhaan Nadiadwala, son of prominent Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, who will make his big-screen debut as the male lead.

He will be joined by Airah, the screen name of Kiara Bose Roy, daughter of television and film actors Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy, who is making her acting debut as the female lead.

Interestingly, the film’s title is inspired by the iconic song from the 1992 blockbuster Deewana, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti, Subhaan’s late stepmother.

Shashaank Khaitaan’s work front

Shashaank Khaitaan previously directed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The romantic comedy also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles, alongside Maniesh, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, and several others.

Written by Shashaank Khaitaan and Ishita Moitra, the film was released on October 2, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics.

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