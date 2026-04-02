Ajay Devgn Birthday: Kajol trolls Golmaal 5 actor with humorous wish: 'More of a fire hazard than celebration...'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are amongst the top Bollywood A-listers who are adored by fans as a couple and as actors. Kajol often shares posts about their fun bond on social media treating fans. Ajay Devgn turned 57 on April 2, 2026, and Kajol marked the occasion by trolling her dearest husband.



Kajol pens a witty birthday wish for Ajay Devgn



Kajol took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Ajay Devgn looking hot as ever. Adding her signature wit to the celebrations, she penned a note that perfectly captured their dynamic. In her message, she joked about his age, teasing that the candles on his cake now resemble a "fire hazard." Her post read, At some point the candles on the cake look less like a celebration and more like a fire hazard… I think u have reached that point .. happy birthday anyways … may u always have cake."

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty wish Ajay Devgn



Apart from Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty also wished Ajay Devgn on his special day. The Khiladi Kumar shared an Instagram story for the actor, captioning it as, "Dosti itni purani... pyaar toh hoha hi Happy Birthday dear @ajaydevgn." Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty posted a nostalgic video showcasing their journey from the 90s to the present. He captioned it, “From the 90s hustle to today. Less words, more action. Happy birthday big brother."



Ajay Devgn's work front



Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are back together for Golmaal 5. The official announcement saw the OG actors such as Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi back in action. The surprise element was Akshay Kumar who will be seen in a negative avatar with his bald look. The producers of the film have yet to declare the release date of Golmaal 5.

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