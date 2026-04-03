Ajay Devgn denies hopping on new Om Raut project: ‘No such discussions or collaborations taking place’

Singham star Ajay Devgn was rumored to have already picked up his next project. A new film with director Om Raut. Based on the life of an unsung hero. After previously working together on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which earned praise, popularity, and commercial success, the two were reported to have joined hands for a second time. However, the Bollywood actor has now denied any such claims, confirming that no discussions about the said film are going on at the moment.

Ajay Devgn denies second project with Tanhaji filmmaker Om Raut

In a joint note by the spokesperson of Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films, they set the rumors straight.

“We have come across recent media reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are reuniting for a film based on an unsung warrior. We would like to clarify that there are currently no such discussions or collaborations taking place with the director. The story is baseless and entirely untrue.

Both Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are presently working on their respective commitments.

We request media platforms and social media handles to kindly verify information with us prior to publishing and to reach out for any official confirmation regarding Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films.”

In the past, Ajay Devgn and Om Raut impressed the audience with their sincere work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in 2020. The film, made with a budget of around 125 crore rupees, reportedly brought in three times in its earnings.

Earlier, on the 6th release anniversary of the film in January, Ajay Devgn had shared a message of celebration and said in Marathi, “The fort has been captured, but the lion is lost, but the story isn’t over yet… #6YearsOfTanhaji." It reignited rumors of another story related to the film making its way to the theaters. However, neither the actor nor the makers have shared any update on a possible prequel or sequel for the movie so far.

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