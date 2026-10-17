Akka OTT Release: When and where to watch Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s period thriller series

Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, is an upcoming action thriller web series set to premiere online soon. If you’re planning to watch the series, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release date, streaming platform, plot, cast, and crew.

When and where to watch Akka

Akka is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026. The streaming platform officially announced the release date through its social media handles, unveiling the teaser alongside the caption, “Akka ki hukumat. Beheno ka raaj. Aur unpar khatre ka saaya.”

Official teaser and plot of Akka

Set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru, Akka follows a unique society ruled by an elite sisterhood that has maintained its influence for over 800 years. Known as the Akkas, the group controls the town’s gold trade and commands a powerful force of female warriors dedicated to protecting its interests.

At the centre of the story is Bhavani, the reigning leader who upholds the established traditions and maintains control over the town. However, she is challenged by Rudra, a formidable rival with a different vision for leadership.

As tensions rise between the two women, a mysterious outsider arrives in Pernuru with a personal mission that threatens to disrupt the existing order. His arrival intensifies the rivalry between Bhavani and Rudra, setting the stage for a tale of ambition and revenge.

Cast and crew of Akka

Alongside Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, Akka features Tanvi Azmi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Vishak Nair, Pooja Mohanraj, Karthika Muraleedharan, Divya Sripada, Urmila Krishnan, Poornima Indrajith, and others in key roles.

Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty, the series is produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under the banner of YRF Entertainment.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh will next appear in a lead role in Sathyavan Savithiri, co-starring director-turned-actor Mysskin. Directed by Praveen S Vijaay, the thriller is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026.

The actress also has several other projects in her lineup, including Rowdy Janardhana, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and January 12 Vidudala, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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