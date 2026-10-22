Akka Trailer Review: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s clash sets the stage for massive power struggle

Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026. Ahead of the web series’ release, the makers have unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into a world of power struggles and revenge.

Akka Trailer Review

The 2-minute-and-23-second trailer introduces Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani, the matriarch of Pernuru in the 1980s. The town is controlled by a powerful group of women who have the final say in its affairs and refer to themselves as Akkas, meaning sisters.

Amid an intense power struggle, Rudra, portrayed as a monstrous force in a woman’s guise, emerges as a formidable threat to the established order, challenging the Akkas’ dominance and threatening to dismantle their power structure.

Watch the trailer:

Beyond the power struggle and looming threats, the trailer also offers glimpses of Bhavani’s romantic relationship and her influence over the people of Pernuru, adding further layers to her character.

Akka is set in Pernuru, where an elite sisterhood known as the Akkas has controlled the town’s gold trade and wielded power through a formidable force of female warriors for over 800 years.

Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, the group’s reigning leader, who is challenged by Rudra, a rival with a different vision for the future. As their conflict threatens to reshape the established order, the arrival of a mysterious outsider with a personal mission adds another layer of intrigue, setting the stage for a gripping tale of power struggle.

Besides Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series features Tanvi Azmi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Vishak Nair, Pooja Mohanraj, Karthika Muraleedharan, Divya Sripada, Urmila Krishnan and Poornima Indrajith in key roles.

Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty, the series is produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani under the banner of YRF Entertainment. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh will next appear in a lead role in Sathyavan Savithiri, co-starring director-turned-actor Mysskin. Directed by Praveen S Vijaay, the thriller is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026.

The actress also has several other projects in her lineup, including Rowdy Janardhana, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and January 12 Vidudala , featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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