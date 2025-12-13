Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna to reunite onscreen for Bhagam Bhag 2? Here’s what we know

Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Now, it appears that Khanna and Akshay Kumar are all set to reunite on the big screen with the sequel Bhagam Bhag 2.

Is Akshaye Khanna reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag 2?

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, a source states that Akshaye Khanna has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is reportedly set to begin shooting in February 2026 and is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2026.

However, as of now, this remains only a report, and an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers. If the report turns out to be true, it will mark the actors’ on-screen reunion after the 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, directed by Farah Khan Kunder.

More about Bhagam Bhag 2

Bhagam Bhag 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Akshay Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film will serve as a follow-up to the 2006 blockbuster Bhagam Bhag.

The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film follows a theatre group that travels to London for a show and needs a heroine to complete their play, only to become entangled in a murder mystery they did not commit, while also mistakenly making enemies of a drug cartel and a street gang.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also featured Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and several others in key roles.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in a lead role in Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The film is the third installment in the franchise, with both actors reprising their roles from previous films.

Looking ahead, Kumar is set to appear next in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. He is also playing a pivotal role in Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

