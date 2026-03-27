Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan drop update on Haiwaan release date, say ‘no clue’ about Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie, Bhooth Bangla. The much-loved actor-director duo recently opened up their other projects- Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3.

During a recent interaction with Screen, the duo was asked about the possible release date of Haiwaan. Responding to this, Priyadarshan said, “It will release around 90 days of this film (Bhooth Bangla).” Adding to that, Akshay Kumar said, “somewhere in August…”

Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar in a negative role. It is a gritty action thriller, where Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the protagonist. The filming of Haiwaan has already wrapped up. The movie reportedly also features a guest appearance by Priyadarshan's favorite Mohanlal.

Furthermore, when they were asked about Hera Pheri 3, both highlighted that they have no clue about it so far. For the unversed, there is an ongoing legal trouble between Firoz Nadiadwala and Vijay Kumar over the ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise. Vijay Kumar Singh exclusively told Pinkvilla that he has the IP rights and Firoz is trying to sell them to a third party. He insisted that he hopes to make Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Coming to Bhooth Bangla, the horror comedy entertainer is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026. The movie marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after more than a decade. Their previous collaboration was Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010. Bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures, Bhooth Bangla stars an ensemble cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Late Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and others.

Bhooth Bangla marks Priyadarshan's second horror film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and seventh film with Akshay Kumar after Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Udaybir Sandhu reveals Ranveer Singh’s inspiring words for Dhurandhar The Revenge's interval scene: “Put in your best efforts...”