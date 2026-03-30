Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty bond at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, taking fans on a trip down memory lane

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 lit up Mumbai on the evening of March 25. It was the 5th edition of the event after four super successful outings. The night was all about glamour, style, and celebrating the best in cinema and fashion. Big stars walked the red carpet looking their glamorous best.

Kiara Advani turned heads, Kriti Sanon brought her charm, while power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol added elegance. Other celebs and noted dignitaries also joined in, making the whole evening feel like a grand family reunion of people who’ve grown to love Bollywood.

One of the sweetest highlights of the night was the warm bonding between Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. The two sat next to each other and shared light, fun conversations that had everyone smiling. Videos of their moments quickly went viral on the internet, and fans couldn't stop talking about the pure nostalgia it brought back. Akshay looked sharp in a navy blue suit, while Shilpa glowed in a sleek black gown. Their easy laughter and friendly chat reminded everyone of the good old days when they ruled the screen together.

Akshay and Shilpa have shared screen space in several hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Jaanwar, and Insaaf. No one can ever forget their sizzling chemistry which raised an entire generation. Their iconic song Churake Dil Mera continues to play in our hearts even after three decades.

Seeing them together after so many years felt like a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s era of Bollywood. Fans flooded social media with comments, many even demanding a new film with the duo. Their bond looked genuine and effortless, proving that some on-screen pairs stay special even off-screen.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards continues to be a fun platform where stars get to meet their old colleagues and reminisce about the good old days. It has also proven to be a great networking forum where new, exciting Bollywood collaborations brew.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more