Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s alien, survival action thriller Samuk goes on floors

Akshay Kumar is venturing into alien territory with Samuk, an ambitious survival-action thriller. The film is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kanishk Varma. The actor has begun shooting for the project, which aims to blend realism, survival horror, and alien mythology into a large-scale theatrical spectacle. With an unknown creature and stunt team attached, the film is being positioned as a pan-Indian production with global ambitions.

Akshay Kumar to dive into a new genre

Samuk has reportedly been in development for over two years. Akshay Kumar is venturing into alien territory with Samuk. Pinkvilla reported in May 2026, the actor would begin working on the alien film in August and that the technical team of the Samuk will boast of top names from Hollywood.

Creature effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises as well as Alien: Romulus, has designed the central alien. British action director Luke Tumber has also joined Samuk, designing and directing the film’s action sequences. His involvement is expected to bring a physically intense, grounded approach to the survival elements, complementing Varma’s vision for the story.

Vipul Shah reunites with Akshay Kumar after 13 years

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Samuk has reportedly been in development for over two years. For Shah, the project also marks a reunion with Akshay after 13 years.

Samuk represents another step into a genre that demands scale, technical expertise and a strong theatrical hook. For Akshay Kumar, the film marks a departure into a world of alien mythology, creature action and survival, setting the stage for what the makers hope will be an ambitious new Indian genre franchise.

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