Akshay Kumar calls 25 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna 'madness that we love', don't miss her funny VIDEO

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have often spoken about their fun relationship on social media. Yet again, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood used humor to wish his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary. The actor also dropped a funny video of Khanna, lauding her for making him laugh over the past years. Check it out!

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on their anniversary

On this day, twenty-five years ago, Akshay Kumar married the love of his life, former actress and published author, Twinkle Khanna. To mark 25 years of marital bliss, the OMG 2 actor took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for his wife. Akshay dropped a hilarious video of Twinkle, making a fun and entertaining entry on a beach.

In the caption, Akshay went back in time, to the day of their marriage, and recalled his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, telling him to be ready to laugh in weird situations because Twinkle will make him do so. Seems like that came true.

Akshay expressed, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, "Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.” 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead.”

The Pad Man actor further added, “From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love.”

Check out his post:

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. A year later, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Aarav. Their second child, a baby girl, was born in 2012, whom they named Nitara. While the celebrity couple has stayed in the limelight, they have decided to keep their kids away from the media and give them a normal life.

Talking about Akshay’s work front, the Housefull 5 actor will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla, followed by Welcome To The Jungle.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 locks June 12, 2026 release date, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi return for comedy madness