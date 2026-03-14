Akshay Kumar confirms Golmaal 5 entry, shares first look with Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi and Arshad Warsi

Marking Rohit Shetty’s latest birthday, Akshay Kumar has a big announcement for the fans of the comedy franchise, Golmaal. In the upcoming sequel called Golmaal 5, the Khiladi star has confirmed his involvement with a behind the scenes look into his avatar on Saturday.

Akshay Kumar confirms Golmaal 5 role, watch below

Taking to his social media accounts on March 14, the actor shared, “Happy Birthday Rohit. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!” It was accompanied by a clip showcasing the cast and crew of Golmaal 5 working hard towards the making of the film and the inclusion of Akshay Kumar in a new avatar.

Check out the post below.

With the post, it was confirmed that the film has gone on floors and the shoot has begun as of Rohit Shetty’s 52nd trip around the sun. The cast members Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor can be seen sitting down recalling their best days as a part of the Golmaal franchise, which has gone on for over two decades, with his breakthrough coming in back in 2006 with the original, Golmaal. Sharman Joshi returns to his beloved character in the series and joins the bunch as they reminisce about the good old days.

Soon, Akshay Kumar is welcomed by the gang in a surprise entry, managing to find himself a spot among the stars in the upcoming instalment of the comedy show. It was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that he assigned 18 days out of his busy schedule for the filming of Golmaal 5. The star is currently also gearing up for the release of his supernatural horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, marking his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Golmaal 5 is currently under production, with the release date yet to be confirmed.

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