Akshay Kumar is the reason industry flourishes and creates jobs; Here’s why Ekta Kapoor thinks so

Akshay Kumar started 2026 by serving the audience a horror-comedy film. He joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor and delivered Bhooth Bangla, which did well at the box office. Now, while extending her gratitude, Ekta thanked Akshay for giving producers like her the opportunity to put their best foot forward by doing multiple movies a year. She also compared him to her father, Jeetendra. Read on!

Ekta Kapoor thanks Akshay Kumar for making the industry flourish

Akshay Kumar is among the very few actors who deliver multiple movies every year. He not only works with varied directors, but also collaborates with different producers for his movie. Yet again, he hopped on the bandwagon with Ekta Kapoor and created Bhooth Bangla, which ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Calling Akshay ‘Guruji’, the ace TV producer, Ekta penned a long note. She mentioned that it is because of actors like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Akki that the film industry is flourishing and generating jobs. She was quick to state that these men are the reason why the commerce of the industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency.

She underscored that for an industry to thrive, it needs actors like Akshay who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance. According to the Naagin 7 creator, in volume, there is job creation. “That is what they bring to the table. Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward,” she expressed, adding that the commerce they have brought is rarely appreciated.

Check out her post:

In her Instagram post, she also compared Kumar to her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. According to Ekta, both of them are similar when it comes to discipline and belief in the producer’s conviction. She noted, “They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I’m talking to my Dad. Their discipline and their belief in the producer’s conviction, along with deep trust and respect, is just wonderful!”

The film industry doesn’t rely on blockbusters or Rs 1000 crore movies. Even if leading stars like Akshay are delivering hits like Bhooth Bangla, it keeps the ball rolling for the people associated with it, along with the box office. This is where Khiladi Kumar stands out from his contemporaries, who take a couple of years to arrive with a movie.

In an interview with Galatta, Akshay had expressed that the whole idea is to just work and create jobs rather than obsessing over who is number one.

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