Akshay Kumar pens emotional tribute to late Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release: ‘Ek salute uss legend ko’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

Veteran actor Asrani made the audience laugh with his straight-faced comedy for nearly five decades. With over 350 movies to his credit across languages, he became one of the favorite comedians. Sadly, he passed away in October 2025. But before his demise, he worked with Akshay Kumar in two movies. As Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 16, 2025, Akki penned an emotional note for his co-star.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay Kumar remembered the time spent with the late actor Asrani while working on their film, Bhooth Bangla. Akki shared a monochrome image with the late actor from the sets of their second-to-last film, among the 12 they worked in together. The Sky Force actor divulged that he got to learn a new thing every time he worked with the senior star.

Calling Asrani the ‘ustaad’ of comedy, Akshay expressed in Hindi, “Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha. It was like a masterclass every single time. (This picture is from our shoot in Bhooth Bangla. My second last film with Asrani Ji. I worked with him on a total of 12 movies and learned new things from him.)”

Kumar further stated, “Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge. (Comedy is not as easy as it looked when he did it. Asrani Ji was a master, and he will remain one. Bhooth Bangla is not just a film for me, but it’s a memory, a tribute, a salute to the legend who will always be missed.)”

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Helmed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and others.

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