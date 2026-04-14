Akshay Kumar recalls why his son Aarav Bhatia was terrified of Vidya Balan for 6 years; Find out

Akshay Kumar is out and about promoting his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. During one such event, he clarified that his upcoming movie is not similar to his 2007 psychological horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor further revealed that after watching Vidya Balan play the role of Manjulika in the movie, his and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia was scared of the actress.

Akshay Kumar reveals his son Aarav Bhatia was afraid of Vidya Balan

Ahead of the release of his upcoming fantasy horror movie Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar spoke to the audience at a promotional event. He clarified that the movie showcases real ghosts and their story, which is interesting for kids, too. This is when he went back in time and recalled how his son Aarav Bhatia got scared of Vidya Balan after watching her commendable acting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time.

Khiladi Kumar revealed, “He was afraid of Vidya for almost 6 years.” Aarav, who was a teenager back then, was so terrified of Balan by her portrayal of the ghost Manjulika that whenever she came to meet the Kumars, he would avoid her at all costs. In fact, he was also reluctant to look into her eyes and often felt that Manjulika was standing in front of him and not the actress and family friend Vidya Balan.

Watching him be so affected by her acting, Akshay tried to calm his son down, but in vain. “I explained to him many times that she is not Manjulika, but Vidya, and she is a very good person. But he would not be satisfied.” Apparently, Aarav didn’t come out of the fear for a long time. At the event, Akshay describes Bhooth Bangla as a horror-fantasy film “which seems to be Disney-style to a great extent.”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan denied any similarities between the two films. He told us, "Every film is different, and you can’t compare this one. Because basically, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller, but Bhooth Bangla is a fantasy."

Bhooth Bangla is all set for its paid previews starting on April 16 from 9 pm onwards, followed by theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan admits being ‘rough dad’ to his 3 kids, calls wife Upasana family's ‘nurturing pole’