Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav earns Rs 4500 going to villages and learning fashion: 'Doesn’t want to join films'

Akshay Kumar is a legendary Bollywood actor with scores of movies to his credit. Despite being in the industry for decades, he continues to release multiple films every year. But unlike what people expect, his son Aarav Bhatia has no intentions of joining the film industry as an actor. The 23-year-old is making a career in fashion and is earning a monthly salary of Rs 4500. Read on!

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s plan to join Bollywood

Even though Akshay Kumar has been making headlines for coming up with multiple movies, his son Aarav Bhatia is also grabbing the spotlight. Whenever the charming young star is photographed publicly, social media goes gaga over his good looks and humble personality. While talking about his boy with Shubhankar Mishra, Khiladi Kumar said that his son is just like him.

Akshay is into health, and so is his son. “He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion,” revealed the Sky Force actor. Kumar further revealed that to make his career in fashion, Aarav is working tirelessly and has taken a job that pays him only Rs 4500.

Elaborating on it, the proud father divulged, “Voh bechara aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a Rs 4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?) He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints, and everything. I don’t lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone.”

Currently, Akshay is busy promoting his movie Bhooth Bangla. During an event, the senior actor went back in time and revealed that Aarav was terrified of Vidya Balan for the longest time.

Sharing the reason behind it, Akki said that young Aarav was afraid of Vidya for almost 6 years because he thought she was Manjulika, the ghost in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. “I explained to him many times that she is not Manjulika, but Vidya, and she is a very good person. But he would not be satisfied,” told the father.

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