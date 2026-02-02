Akshay Kumar to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5? Here's what we know

Golmaal is among the most successful Hindi comedy franchises. Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty had announced the fifth installment of the much-loved franchise back then during the lockdown. Though the movie took a backfoot due to Shetty's other commitments- Indian Police Force, Singham Again and IPS Maria. Finally, the movie is now getting on the floors very soon.

As per Variety India, Rohit Shetty pulled off a big casting coup for his upcoming directorial, Golmaal 5. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has joined the comedy franchise, who will be seen playing the main antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn and his gang in the film. It will mark the sixth film of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn together, after Suhaag, Khakee, Insan, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again.

It will be back-to-back negative characters for Akshay Kumar, as he is also playing a villain opposite Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan-directed Haiwaan. However, the tone and the antagonistic arcs in both the films is said to be poles apart.

Besides the two superstars, the movie will feature an ensemble star cast that includes, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu, along with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar. Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also likely to return to the franchise; however, there is no confirmation on the same.

The shoot is expected to begin by the end of February 2026 in Film City, Mumbai, for a grand theatrical release next year. Before moving onto Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty is expected to wrap IPS Maria, led by John Abraham. The filmmaker will return to the comic space after a gap of around 9 years. If Golmaal 5 turns out to be a well made film, it will set the box office on fire as the franchise holds immense popularity among the audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Suriya’s Karna Update: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says ‘screenplay is done’, confirms film will be made in 2 parts