Akshay Kumar voices support for paparazzi: "Being clicked part of celeb life, it’s a problem if they don't take your photos"

The Bollywood celebrities often react in different ways to the paparazzi culture. While some actors prefer keeping a distance from photographers, others have learned to accept it as part of life in the spotlight. Akshay Kumar recently shared his candid perspective on the paparazzi culture in the industry, explaining why he does not mind being photographed in public. According to the actor, photographers depend on celebrity pictures for their livelihood, and he believes supporting their work is only fair.

Akshay Kumar voices support for paparazzi

Speaking in a recent interview with India Today, Akshay explained why he is comfortable posing for paparazzi whether he is attending events or stepping out with his family. “Ek photographer ko kariban 3.5-4k milte hain. Aur agar usko milte hain, toh mere liye kya problem honi chahiye? Meri sherwani mein kya pareshaani honi chahiye ki main khada ho ke photo le lu? (A photographer earns around Rs 3,500-4,000 for clicking my photo. If they are earning that, why should I have a problem? What’s the issue for me to simply stand there in my sherwani and let them take a picture?)”

He further emphasized that such moments can make a meaningful difference to the photographers covering celebrity appearances. “Main photo leke, uss bichare ka ghar chal jayega, woh khush ho jayega, aur saari photo le jayega, toh isme koi burai nahi hai. Privacy kya naam ki? Agar aap bahar nikal gaye ho bacchon aur biwi ke saath, toh kis baat ki privacy?” (There’s nothing wrong in it. If you’ve stepped out in public with your children and your wife, then what privacy is there to worry about?)” His remarks reflect a practical outlook toward fame and the ecosystem surrounding celebrity culture.

Akshay Kumar work front

On the professional front, Akshay is preparing for an exciting slate of upcoming projects. He will soon reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which features a cast including Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu. In addition, the actor also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline and will begin shooting for Golmaal 5 soon.

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