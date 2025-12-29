Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Hulchul was a problem’ reveals Arshad Warsi: ‘Mujhe dhakka laga…’

Arshad Warsi has been successful in making the audience laugh with his straight-face comedy and impressive comic timing. While the audience would love to watch some of his movies, again and again, the actor isn’t proud of one of his projects, and that is Priyadarshan’s rom-com, Hulchul. In an interview, he recalled his experience of working in the comic caper.

Arshad Warsi recalls his ‘bad experience’ in Hulchul

In an interview with The Lallantop, Arshad Warsi stated that he is grateful for the work that comes his way and never cribs. However, the 2004 rom-com, Hulchul, is an exception. Warsi said that it was screenwriter Neeraj Vora who convinced him to be part of the Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan entertainer.

Apparently, Vora convinced him by stating that Priyadarshan is directing a film in which he has to play a part similar to that of Akshay Kumar in the Hera Pheri franchise. Since Kumar’s role in the iconic franchise is a memorable one, Warsi agreed to be part of Hulchul. “But in that film, I realised there is a huge difference between 'Aap dono iss film main dost hain aur aap iss film mein inke dost hain (You both are friends in this film, and you are their friend in the film)” the actor exclaimed.

The Jolly LLB star went on to explain, “We reached the set aur aisa mujhe dhakka laga (I got a shock).” On the set, he was given a shirt to wear, which was so big and loose-fitted that Arshad couldn’t differentiate it from a ladies’ nightie. That is when he thought, “This is a mess.”

But like a professional he is, he decided to give his best to the project since he had already given his commitment to the makers. “I wore my own clothes in half of the picture. So that was a bad experience. I don’t think even Priyadarshan knows about it,” revealed Arshad Warsi.

To refresh your memory, Arshad plays Lucky Bhalla in the movie. Apart from Akshaye and Bebo, the comic caper also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and many others.

