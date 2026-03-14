Akshaye Khanna was ‘not a nice person’, Farah Khan reveals how her perception of Dhurandhar star changed

2025 proved to be a promising year for Akshaye Khanna. The actor made a mega comeback with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, followed by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While many lauded his acting prowess, some industry insiders went back in time and recalled working with Khanna in the 90s. Among them is ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who recently said that he was “not a nice person on set.” Read on!

Farah Khan says Akshaye Khanna was not nice in the 90s

Farah Khan has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. She started as a background dancer and quickly graduated to a talented and most-popular choreographer. Among the many stars she worked with is Akshaye Khanna. However, when they both joined hands, Khan didn’t have the best experience with him.

While talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, the Om Shanti Om director stated that she was “traumatised” after working on a couple of projects with Akshay. Sharing the reason behind it, the filmmaker stated that he used to be a different person. “Yes, introverted, but not a nice person on set,” she exclaimed. Hence, wherever she learned that the Hungama actor was in a film, she used to avoid being part of the film by lying that she didn’t have the dates.

Farah also revealed that during that time, Khanna said that he was also struggling with hair loss, which could be a reason for being constantly irritable. “He used to throw things and say, ‘What kind of dialogue is this?’ He used to be that kind of person,” divulged the Happy New Year maker.

However, when she worked with him on Dil Chahta Hai, her perception of him changed. Even though she was avoiding Khanna, she couldn’t say no to Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut film. This is when she thought Khanna had completely changed and reconciled with his hair.

According to her, by that time, the actor had become very chill. “After Dil Chahta Hai, something changed,” she opined, adding that he is a brilliant dancer, better than Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe. Akshaye will again be seen in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But this time, his role will be limited to only a couple of flashback scenes.

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