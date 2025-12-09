Akshaye Khanna's Upcoming Movies: Dhurandhar 2, Mahakali, Drishyam 3, and more

Akshaye Khanna has become a new sensation among the audience, ever since Dhurandhar hit the cinemas. His portrayal of Rahman Dakait is receiving widespread attention, love and recognition, with social media users simping over his charming performance and attitude in the film. While the actor is finally getting his long due, here's a look at his massive lineup of movies.

1. Dhurandhar 2

Spoilers Alert! The character of Akshaye Khanna ends in the climax of Dhurandhar. However, there are high chances that the actor might be seen in the flashback scenes in Dhurandhar 2. The shoot of the sequel has already finished and it is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2026, i.e. March 19, 2026.

Co-starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the Aditya Dhar movie will clash with Yash's Toxic on the big screen.

2. Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna is set to play Asuraguru Shukracharya in HanuMan fame Prasanth Varma's upcoming superhero film, Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru and produced by RKD Studios, Mahakali will mark Khanna's debut in Telugu cinema. His first look poster has already been released, where the actor looked completely immersed in the character. The PVCU film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, probably in 2026. As of now, no release date has been announced.

3. Ikka

Akshaye Khanna is also starring in a film headlined by Sunny Deol. Said to be an intense action thriller, the movie is reportedly titled Ikka. It is currently in production. Maharaj fame Siddharth P. Malhotra is helming the project. Khanna is likely to play the main antagonist against Deol in the film. It also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in pivotal roles. The movie will be a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

4. Drishyam 3

Akshaye Khanna was immensely loved in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. He will be seen reprising his character, IG Tarun Ahlawat, from Drishyam 2 in the third part as well. Drishyam 3 is slated for Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release in cinemas. The movie is yet to go on the floors.

Besides these exciting projects, Akshaye Khanna is currently toying up with different subjects to make his further lineup more strong. He is getting multiple offers from across the film industries.

