Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya’s Rising Power in Mirzapur

Actor Ali Fazal is in the news with strong speculation suggesting that he has become most demanding and highest paid in the upcoming season of the blockbuster series Mirzapur. Reportedly, makers locked Ali at high amount fee as character Guddu Bhaiya has become iconic to the Mirzapur universe.

Ever since Mirzapur premiered, Guddu Bhaiya’s journey from a hot-headed rebel to a ruthless force driven by survival, loss, and ambition, has been one of the show’s strongest emotional anchors. With each season, fans can’t keep calm of Ali Fazal’s performance that has also shaped the narrative direction of the series.

Adding to the excitement, Mirzapur is also expanding its footprint, with the franchise now making its way to the big screen, further elevating its scale and reach.

A source close to the development shares, “Guddu Bhaiya is Mirzapur. The audience has emotionally invested in Ali Fazal’s journey from day one, and the makers are fully aware of that. His character drives the conflict, the violence, and the emotional core of the story. It’s only natural that he’s being valued as the biggest pillar of the show now.”

While there has been no official confirmation on the figures, the buzz around Ali Fazal being the highest-paid actor on Mirzapur has only amplified anticipation for the next chapter.

