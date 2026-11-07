Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Raha’s 4th birthday with Bluey-themed cake, pastel decor; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their daughter Raha Kapoor’s fourth birthday extra special with an intimate celebration filled with pastel decorations, playful activities and precious family moments. On November 7, Alia took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the festivities, giving fans a rare glimpse into their little one's special day. The couple, who welcomed Raha in November 2022, have always maintained privacy around their daughter and continued the tradition by keeping her face away from the camera.

Inside Raha Kapoor’s dreamy birthday celebration

The birthday setup featured a charming pastel-blue camper van adorned with colorful balloons and decorative bunting. A sign reading “Raha's 4th Birthday” added a personal touch to the cheerful arrangement. Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt caption that read, “She’s 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever.” Alia also shared a picture of herself at the party, dressed in a beautiful floral tiered dress and holding a little blue gift bag tied with a pink ribbon.

Bluey-themed cake steals the spotlight

One of the highlights of the celebration was a Bluey-themed birthday cake inspired by the popular children's show. In a heartwarming photograph, Alia and Ranbir could be seen holding Raha as she cut the cake, with both parents gently guiding her hands. The family also had a second cake featuring a simple black-and-white illustration of three people holding hands, topped with a red heart, seemingly symbolizing their bond as a family of three.

Raha enjoys coloring and sweet moments with her parents

The photographs also captured Raha enjoying some fun activities during the celebration. In one picture, she was seated at a wooden table, colouring a rainbow with a yellow crayon. Another adorable moment showed Alia planting a kiss on Raha while holding her close. Raha looked lovely in a grey checked dress featuring a floral border and a belt, paired with cute hair clips.

A photograph captured the birthday girl walking barefoot across the lawn with her arms stretched out, offering a glimpse of her carefree afternoon. From thoughtful decorations to affectionate family moments, Raha's fourth birthday looked like a celebration filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories.

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